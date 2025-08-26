“Personal Remarks Cannot Be Imposed on Us”: Asom Nagarik Samaj on Hameed Controversy

The Asom Nagarik Samaj (ANS) on Tuesday sought to draw a clear line between its position and that of former Planning Commission member Syeda Saiyidain Hameed, whose off-the-cuff remark outside a recent citizens’ meet in Guwahati has triggered controversy.

Advertisment

Addressing the press at Guwahati Press Club, ANS convenor and Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said that the organisation would not be held accountable for the “personal comments” of any individual. “We were not even aware of what she had said until much later that evening. The Samaj has only one stand—Assam Accord must be implemented in letter and spirit. The 1971 cut-off year is final, and there can be no deviation from it,” Bhuyan declared.

On August 24, the Samaj facilitated a “Nagarik Sabha” in Guwahati where four eminent national figures, including Hameed and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, participated. Bhuyan clarified that these personalities were not invited by the Samaj but had travelled to Assam on their own initiative. “Prashant Bhushan himself wished to engage with Assam’s civil society. We only extended cooperation to hold the meeting,” he explained.

Bhuyan expressed displeasure that the meaningful observations made by the guests during the meeting failed to gain adequate attention, while one stray remark made by Hameed outside the venue was blown out of proportion. “This entire narrative is unfortunate and misleading. Personal remarks cannot be imposed upon the organisation,” he said.

Taking aim at the BJP-led state government, Bhuyan questioned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s silence on the 1971 cut-off year. “If the Chief Minister was so concerned, why did he never oppose it earlier? Instead, through the Citizenship Amendment Act, his government has axed Clause 6 of the Accord by legitimising Hindu Bangladeshis in Assam,” Bhuyan alleged.

Supporting Bhuyan’s line, senior ANS member Shantanu Barthakur minced no words: “We condemn the statement made by Syeda Saiyidain Hameed. The attempt to link it with Asom Nagarik Samaj is mischievous.”

Bhuyan further revealed that the visiting team had toured two locations in Assam before approaching the Samaj with a request to hold the citizens’ meeting. “Prashant Bhushan had even come earlier, in January. Because of our acquaintance, we extended courtesy. But let it be absolutely clear—they came on their own. We did not invite them,” he reiterated.

The Samaj’s press conference was aimed at shutting down attempts to project Hameed’s words as reflective of its agenda. By drawing a hard line, Bhuyan and his colleagues made it clear that the organisation’s commitment lies solely with the Assam Accord—and not with offhand remarks of visitors.

Also Read: Syeda Saiyidain Hameed’s Remarks on Bangladeshis: Why Assam Will Not Take It Lightly

Also Read: LoP Saikia Alleges CAA Has Emboldened Outsiders to Threaten Assamese Society