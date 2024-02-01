PETA India Files Lawsuit to Stop Buffalo and Bulbul Bird Fights in Assam

"An investigation into a buffalo fight held on January 16 in Ahatguri, Morigaon district, revealed that to incite buffaloes to fight, their owners slapped them, pushed and shoved them, jabbed and struck them with wooden sticks, and pulled them by their nose ropes to force them to approach other buffaloes. When battles broke out, some owners and handlers stabbed the buffaloes with wooden poles and smacked them with bare hands to agitate them further. The buffaloes locked horns and fought, receiving bloody wounds to their necks, ears, faces, and foreheads; many were injured all over their bodies. The fighting raged till one of the two buffaloes broke free and escaped," PETA India reported.