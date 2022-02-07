Petition Filed In Gauhati HC For Violation In Declaring APSC Exams Dates

Uncertainty regarding the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) 2020 examinations have come up again as a group of candidates on Monday filed a writ petition at the Gauhati High Court.

Alleging the violation of rules in declaring the examination dates, 11 candidates filed a writ petition at the Gauhati HC today.

The High Court has listed the matter for urgent hearing on Wednesday.

Notably, the APSC Mains exam will be held from February 21 onwards. The candidates have complained the decision to conduct exams consecutively on February 21, 22, and 23.

They also raised questions on conducting the APSC exams on the same date as the UPSC.

Advocate Feroz Khan filed the petition in the High Court on behalf of the students.