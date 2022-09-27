PFI Member Arrested in Assam’s Karimganj

The Assam Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested one member of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Karimganj district.

The arrested PFI member, Abusaale Asanur Zaman, was arrested from the Longai Biscuit area near Karimganj town, police claimed.

Padmanabh Baruah, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said that, after a massive operation launched across the country against PFI, Karimganj district police also was on alert and started an investigation.

"We have arrested one PFI member named Abusaale Asanur Zaman from the Longai Biscuit area. We have registered a case against him at Karimganj police station (case no 573/22). We have produced him before the court and sought police remand. During the preliminary investigation, we have found that the PFI member and other persons associated with PFI are involved in anti-national activities," Padmanabh Baruah said.

The police officer further said that a few days back the Special Branch of Assam police arrested one PFI member Bazrul Karim from the Badarpur area.