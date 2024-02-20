Photographer's Remarkable Encounter: 23 Tiger Sightings in 60 Safaris at Kaziranga

This season, a West Bengal photographer got a unique opportunity to see 23 tigers on 60 jeep safaris in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.
Suman Das, the photographer, revealed that he had been visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Site for the past five years; however, during the current tourist season, he was able to witness 23 tiger sightings, as well as capture rare photos of the golden tiger and the unique behaviors of Royal Bengal tigers at the park. He also thanked forest guide and jeep driver Kaku Saikia for his tremendous cooperation.
Speaking to the media, Suman Das said, “My experience was good. I went on 60 safaris this season and was able to capture a golden tiger once. I am grateful to Kaku Saikia for showing me a lot of tigers this year. I visit Kaziranga National Park every year, however this year there were approximately 23 tiger sightings, which was an amazing experience for me. I explored every zone of the National Park and saw tigers with distinct habits. I'd also like to thank the drivers for coordinating among themselves.”
Meanwhile, forest guide and jeep driver Kaku Saikia praised photographer Suman Das for his expertise on tigers and their behavior.
"I am delighted to assist Suman in documenting the distinctive behaviors of tigers within the national park this season. I was previously unaware of several tigers and other animal behaviors. He was able to take some decent photos. Suman has the patience to sit for 2 to 3 hours to get one good picture," said Kaku Saikia.