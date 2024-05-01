Pijush Hazarika Pauses Speech For Namaz At Nearby Mosque

In this Lok Sabha election, the BJP is contesting in 11 out of 14 seats in Assam, with its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and UPPL contesting in two and one seat, respectively. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured seven seats, while both Congress and AIUDF claimed three each. In 2019, BJP increased its seat count to nine, while Congress retained three and AIUDF won one seat.