PIL Filed in Guwahati High Court Seeking Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Gauhati High Court (HC) seeking a thorough investigation into the untimely death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

The PIL, submitted by Aabhijeet Sharma and Palash Ranjan Baruah, lists several respondents, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of DONER, the State of Assam, the High Commissioner of India in Singapore, Trend MMS Pvt Ltd, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and Siddharth Sharma.

The court has scheduled the hearing for 10 November 2025. Senior advocate K. N. Choudhary will lead the petitioners’ legal team.

The PIL calls for a transparent and comprehensive investigation to ensure all circumstances surrounding the death of the late singer are thoroughly examined.

