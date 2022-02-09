PM-DevINE Scheme Is Testimony Of PM Modi's Focus On NE: Assam CM

The Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North-East (PM-DevINE) scheme announced by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 is a testimony of PM Modi’s focus on the North-East, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

While addressing the Intellectual Meet on Union Budget 2022-23 in Manipur, he said, “Modi Ji's scheme PM DevINE (Development in North East) is the first of its kind scheme in the name of Prime Minister. There were schemes earlier too, like the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), but this scheme is focused entirely on the North East."

The Chief Minister also appreciated the Budget 2022-23 and said that the Centre's commitment toward the North-Eastern states is "not just words, but deeds too".

"This Budget was placed on the background of a huge pandemic impact; lockdowns and curfews every now and then, but in spite of that, the Finance Minister has increased the demolition grant to every state. The grant for Assam has been increased to Rs 25,000 crore, we are gaining by 35 per cent on account of the demolition grant," he said.

"It is not just words, but deeds also; The FM sanctioned two extra instalments for the last two months of the present financial year,' he added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while announcing the PM-DevINE scheme, stated that it will be implemented through the North-Eastern Council, and an initial allocation of Rs 1,500 crore will be made for the new scheme.

The scheme will fund infrastructure, in the spirit of PM GatiShakti, and social development projects based on the felt needs of the North-East.

She said that it will enable livelihood activities for youth and women, filling the gaps in various sectors.

As per the Finance Ministry, the initial list of projects to be funded under the Scheme includes Establishment of Dedicated Services for the Management of Paediatric and Adult Haemotolymphoid Cancers in North East India, Guwahati (Multi-State), NECTAR Livelihood Improvement Project (Multi-State), Promoting Scientific Organic Agriculture in North East Indian (Multi-State), Construction of Aizawl By-pass on Western Side, Gap funding for Passenger Ropeway system for Pelling to Sanga-Choeling in West Sikkim, Gap funding for Eco-friendly Ropeway (Cable Car) from Dhapper to Bhaleydhunga in South Sikkim, Pilot Project for Construction of Bamboo Link Road at Different Locations in Various Districts in the State of Mizoram among others.