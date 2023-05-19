PM Fasal Bima Yojana Benefitted Farmers During Floods: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that schemes like the ‘Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana’ have benefitted farmers of the state during the floods.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Natural Farming Conclave held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Friday, the Assam Chief Minister said that the scheme has benefitted the farmers in safeguarding themselves during crisis due to floods.
It may be noted that financial assistance amounting to Rs 236 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Yojana was provided to over 3 lakh farmers of the state in the last three seasons.
CM Sarma said, “Central and state governments provided the premium free of cost as only Rs 100 is taken as interest from the farmers. This is a significant step towards providing economic security to farmers.”
“In the last 3 seasons, under PM Fasal Bima Yojana, we have settled claims worth Rs 236.6 crores from 3.24 lakh farmers. This is a significant step in providing economic security to our farmers,” he further said.
Sarma also said that for those farmers who sell their milk through a cooperative society, the State government will give them Rs 5 per litre as a subsidy.
The Assam Chief Minister also thanked the agriculture department for organizing the conclave. He also said that farmers should come forward for natural farming and make it a Jan Andolan and make Assam a model state in natural farming, as it is a way forward towards health and wealth.
It may be mentioned that, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat inaugurated the conclave by lighting the ceremonial lamp and also addressed the conclave.