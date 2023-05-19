PM Fasal Bima Yojana Benefitted Farmers During Floods: Assam CM

Sarma also said that for those farmers who sell their milk through a cooperative society, the State government will give them Rs 5 per litre as a subsidy.

The Assam Chief Minister also thanked the agriculture department for organizing the conclave. He also said that farmers should come forward for natural farming and make it a Jan Andolan and make Assam a model state in natural farming, as it is a way forward towards health and wealth.

It may be mentioned that, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat inaugurated the conclave by lighting the ceremonial lamp and also addressed the conclave.