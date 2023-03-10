PM Modi, Assam CM Are Two Hitlers Of India: Akhil Gogoi

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi went on an offensive against the Assam government on the first day of the budget session of the legislative assembly on Friday. Saying that the government has always tried to suppress the important issues, Akhil Gogoi went on to call Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two ‘Hitlers’ of India.

Starting with the speech of newly appointed Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Akhil Gogoi said that it was entirely mistaken and filled with lies. According to him, the topic of Assam’s attempt to enter the Guinness Book of World Records with a special Bihu performance, should not have found a place in the Governor’s speech.

Akhil Gogoi said, “A Bihu performance to enter the Guinness Book of World Records, the Prime Minister coming to see the performance. Are these matters important enough to find a place in his speech? These are minor issues. By bringing up these issues, the government tries to suppress the important matters at hand.”

The MLA from Assam’s Sivasagar went on to say, “We had just brought up the dog meat row and cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika could not take it.”

Akhil Gogoi went on to pick out issues plaguing the society in the moment. He called out the Assam government on the law and order situation saying that the actual scenario is completely different from what the government claims. Gogoi cited that Assam ranked very high on the list of sexual violence against women to prove his point.

The Raijor Dal chief went on to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to take credit for the inclusion of Maidams in Charaideo on the World heritage sites temporary list. He said that the Guinness Book of World Records is just a book and it does not contain the signature of UNESCO.

Moreover, Gogoi called both the government at the Centre and the state bankrupt. Nowadays, the Centre also does not sanction loans to the Assam government. The government is looking to put up a Bihu performance taking a loan of Rs 100 crores from the open market, he claimed.

Meanwhile, returning his attention to the dog meat row, Akhil Gogoi said, “An MLA from Maharashtra insulted the people of Assam saying that we consume dog meat. It is unfortunate that our assembly did not take a single step against it. Pijush Hazarika could not take it when we took up the issue as if it burned him from inside.”

“No action was taken against him even after we filed around 20 cases in connection with the matter. On the other hand, a single Facebook comment against the CM warrants near to a lakh cases against a person. There are only two Hitlers in India. One is our Prime Minister and the other is our Chief Minister,” added Akhil Gogoi.

It may be noted that earlier in the day with the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly set to begin, Akhil Gogoi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on price rise of essential items under his regime.

Akhil Gogoi highlighted that the price of a cooking gas cylinder had increased from Rs 448 when PM Modi took over to Rs 1,152 at present.

He said that the price of almost every essential item has been hiked. Inflation should be the important issue to be taken up in the assembly and a discussion on the measures to counter it should be the duty of legislators.

Meanwhile, Akhil Gogoi said that he was not invited to the all-party meeting. His party, Raijor Dal was not invited to the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

Gogoi alleged that he was not invited as everyone knew that he would protest and bring up the important issues. People should protest the rise in municipal taxes.

The Governor's speech is an expression of the government's policy. We should not be sitting idle after listening to a speech like that, he mentioned.

The price of rods, cement, mustard oil, and every other essential item is out of the hands of the government, he further opined.

With a festoon representing hike in price of cooking gas, Akhil Gogoi protested in front of the assembly. However, he refrained from commenting on the issue of tribal status of Sarania Kachari.