PM Modi Condoles Demise of Indibor Deuri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of noted Assamese scholar Indibor Deuri.
PM Modi through his official PMO Twitter handle wrote, “Pained by the passing away of Shri Indibor Deuri Ji. He made a rich contribution to the world of literature, culture and education. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled the demise of the prominent educationist.
“Saddened to hear of the passing away of prominent thinker, writer Indibor Deuri. This is an irreparable loss. I extend my deepest condolences to bereaved families of Deuri who has a profound impact on our society with thoughtful writing,” he tweeted.
Prominent educationist and scholar Indibor Deuri passed away on Tuesday at the age of 77 in Guwahati.
The noted scholar had breathed his last at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Born in April 27, 1945, Indibor Deuri made significant contributions to education and literature in the state.
He was born in Shillong to Bhimbor Deuri and Kamlavati Deuri and started his education in the city itself in 1950.
He started his career as an English teacher.
In the year 1978, he tied the nuptial knot with Nirmala Brahma, a resident of Kokrajhar.
The demise of the noted scholar was mourned by the entire state.