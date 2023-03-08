PM Modi Condoles Demise of Indibor Deuri

Prominent educationist and scholar Indibor Deuri passed away on Tuesday at the age of 77 in Guwahati.

The noted scholar had breathed his last at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Born in April 27, 1945, Indibor Deuri made significant contributions to education and literature in the state.

He was born in Shillong to Bhimbor Deuri and Kamlavati Deuri and started his education in the city itself in 1950.

He started his career as an English teacher.

In the year 1978, he tied the nuptial knot with Nirmala Brahma, a resident of Kokrajhar.

The demise of the noted scholar was mourned by the entire state.