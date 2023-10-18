PM Modi Greets Assamese People on Kati Bihu

On the occasion of Kati Bihu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greeting to the Assamese people wishing this festival fill the fields with abundant crops and make everyone's life rich and joyful.
Taking to X platform, the prime minister posted, "I wish the people of Assam on this Kati Bihu. May this festival fill the fields with abundant crops and make everyone's life rich and joyful."
Resposting PM Modi's tweet, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Hon'ble Prime Minister, on behalf of the Assamese people, I also wish to extend my wishes to you on Kati Bihu. I pray that the country's agricultural land will be lush and everyone's lives will be prosperous in the coming years."
Meanwhile, CM Sarma also lit an earthen lamp under tulsi plant at Assam Bhawan in New Delhi extending his greeting to the people of his state on this occasion.