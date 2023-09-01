‘PM Modi Has Taken a Landmark Decision’, Assam CM on 'One Nation One Election'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking on ‘One Nation One Election’ plan proposed by the Centre stated that it is a landmark decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
CM Sarma said, “Today, PM Modi has taken a landmark decision by appointing a commission to look after the issue of 'One Nation, One Election'. I am very happy that a person of stature like Ram Nath Kovind Nath has accepted the offer.”
“Multiple elections involve a lot of money and since India is always in election mode, development suffers a lot. PM Modi has correctly realized and he is advocating that ‘One Nation One Election’ will take India to a different level. Expenditure will reduce and development will take place throughout the five years. I think this commission is s gift to the nation by PM Modi Ji,” he added.
Himanta Biswa Sarma also complimented PM Modi for taking a bold step and also congratulated Ram Nath Kovind on his new assignment.
It may be mentioned that, the Centre has constituted a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'One Nation, One Election' for simultaneous national and state elections countrywide.
The committee will explore the possibility of bringing legislation regarding it, reported ANI quoting sources. A parliamentary standing committee, the Law Commission and Niti Ayog had earlier examined the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal and submitted reports on the matter.
The government decided to call a Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to September 22 where it is speculated that the government could bring a bill for this proposal to take effect.