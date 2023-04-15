PM Modi Replies To Citizen Reaction To Guwahati AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday engaged with many citizens who had commented on the Prime Minister's tweet regarding Guwahati AIIMS.
Responding to a tweet by Rajesh Bharatiya the Prime Minister tweeted
"Expanding the network of AIIMS has been a very satisfying initiative and we will do more to make healthcare more accessible and affordable."
To Prof (Dr) Sudhir Das, who tweeted about availability of super speciality treatment in the Northeast, the PM said, "Yes will greatly help my sisters and brothers of the Northeast."
Responding to a tweet by a Jorhat resident Dipankar Parashar, the Prime Minister tweeted "Assam’s development trajectory will be further boosted with the works that were inaugurated or their foundation stones laid."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier on Friday inaugurated the much-awaited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari on the outskirts of Guwahati city in Assam.
The 950-bedded hospital was built at a cost of Rs 1,126 crores. The foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister in May 2017.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries were also present during the inaugural ceremony.
The institute is the first of its kind in the entire northeast and is touted to significantly boost the medical infrastructure here.
During the ceremony, he also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon, and Kokrajhar.
The medical college in Nalbari was built at a total cost of Rs 615.47 crores, while Rs 599.80 crore was spent for the construction of the medical college in Nagaon.
In Kokrajhar, the medical college was built at a cost of Rs 535.87 crores.