PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 11,000 Cr in Assam During Two-Day Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day visit to Assam on February 2 and 4, inaugurating multiple projects costing up to Rs 11,000 crore, as revealed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma yesterday on January 31.
“I share this with immense joy that in a great honour for us Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji has gracefully accepted our invitation to visit Assam and spend a day with people here. Hon'ble PM will be in Guwahati on the 3rd and 4th of February to lay the foundation stone and dedicate several welfare works of over ₹11,000 crore to the people,” CM Sarma said on X yesterday.
The Assam Chief Minister also chaired multiple meetings with several state departments at the Lok Sewa Bhawan on Wednesday, reviewing the visit's arrangements and urging personnel to guarantee success.
PM Modi's last visit to Assam was in April last year, where he inaugurated and laid the groundwork for projects worth Rs 14,500 crore.