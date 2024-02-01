PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 11,000 Cr in Assam During Two-Day Visit

“I share this with immense joy that in a great honour for us Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji has gracefully accepted our invitation to visit Assam and spend a day with people here. Hon'ble PM will be in Guwahati on the 3rd and 4th of February to lay the foundation stone and dedicate several welfare works of over ₹11,000 crore to the people,” CM Sarma said on X yesterday.