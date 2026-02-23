PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for Kokrajhar-Bhutan Rail Link On March 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Assam on March 13 to lay the foundation stone for a railway project connecting Kokrajhar with Bhutan. The proposed rail link is being hailed as a major strategic and developmental step for India’s Northeast, promising to enhance cross-border connectivity and open new avenues for trade and tourism.

The event will take place at the Greenfield ground in Kokrajhar, where preparations are in full swing. Senior state and regional leaders, including Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary, recently inspected the venue to review arrangements for security, logistics, stage setup, and crowd management.

A high-level coordination meeting at the BTC Secretariat saw officials from multiple departments discuss traffic regulation, security protocols, and administrative arrangements, ensuring the programme runs smoothly amid expectations of a large public turnout.

The Kokrajhar-Bhutan rail link is expected to strengthen trade and tourism while deepening people-to-people ties between India and Bhutan. Strategically.

Beyond the railway project, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to inaugurate several other development initiatives during his visit. The foundation stone ceremony is being seen as a milestone moment for Assamand the Northeast, highlighting the region’s growing role in India’s economic and strategic landscape.

