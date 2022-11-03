PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Sualkuchi-Palasbari Bridge Project

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for the bridge to be constructed over the Brahmaputra to connect Sualkuchi to Palasbari.

CM Sarma said, “PM Narendra Modi will lay foundation for the Sualkuchi-Palasbari Bridge over the Brahmaputra.”

The major project to connect Sualkuchi to Palasbari in Assam by a bridge over the Brahmaputra river will be built at an estimated cost of around Rs 4,000 crores.

Meanwhile, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had given the approval for the proposed project of the Assam government.

It may be noted that the proposed Sualkuchi-Palasbari bridge project will be 4.08 kilometers long.

Once constructed, the bridge is thought to bring down the travel time from Guwahati to nearby districts like Nalbari, Barpeta and Baksa.