PM Modi to Unveil Projects Worth ₹18,530 Crore in Assam Today

Assam is about to experience a momentous day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to lay the foundation stone and dedicate a set of mega infrastructure and power projects worth more than ₹18,530 crore.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri throughout the day-long programme.

The programs will start from Mangaldai, Darrang, where Modi will be laying the foundation stone for some of the important infrastructure development projects. These include the ambitious 118.5 km Guwahati Ring Road constructed at a cost of ₹4,530 crore, meant to decongest the city and facilitate regional connectivity. Along with this, the PM will inaugurate the ₹1,200 crore bridge across the Brahmaputra, connecting Kurua (Darrang) to Narengi (Guwahati), a 2.9 km lifeline project to enhance cross-river transport.

Besides, foundation stones will also be placed for a 430-bed Medical College and Hospital at Darrang with an attached GNM School and BSc Nursing College to be built at a cost of ₹570 crore. The institute shall have academic blocks, student and resident doctors' hostels, and faculty and staff quarters.

In the later part of the afternoon, the Prime Minister will shift to Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), Golaghat, where he will dedicate the world's first 2nd Generation Bioethanol Plant based on bamboo feedstock under the PM JI-VAN Yojana. The ₹5,000 crore venture will utilize bamboo from the Northeast to manufacture 50 KTPA of green ethanol, positively impacting over 50,000 farmers and creating a projected ₹200 crore yearly boost to the rural economy.

The PM will also site the foundation stone of a ₹7,230 crore Polypropylene Plant at NRL, which would manufacture 360 KTPA of polypropylene, an essential raw material in plastics production. The plant shall reduce carbon footprint by one million tonnes per annum and generate 75,000 man-days of employment every year.

These projects represent a major leap in Assam's journey towards economic development, greener energy, and advanced infrastructure.

