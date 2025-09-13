PM Modi Unveils Anuradha Sharma Pujari’s Biography of Bhupen Hazarika

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today unveiled the book “Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika: The Sculptor of Melodies”, chronicling the life of the legendary singer, composer, and cultural icon Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, during the grand celebrations of his 100th birth anniversary in Guwahati.

The biography has been translated into 21 languages and was authored by celebrated Assamese journalist and writer Anuradha Sharma Pujari, editor of the Sadin and Satsori.

The book, which has been brought out in 22 languages by the Assam Publication Board, ensures that people across the country and the world will be able to study Dr. Hazarika's life, music, and contributions. The author and translators who worked on the book were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's unparalleled work in Indian music and culture by launching a ₹100 commemorative coin apart from the book.

