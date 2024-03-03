PM Modi's Visit to Kaziranga: Jeep & Elephant Safaris Closed in Kohora Range

In view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the Jeep Safari in Kohora range will remain closed from March 7 to 9 (Forenoon).
Similarly, the Elephant Safari in the aforementioned range will remain closed from March 8 to 9, 2024.
However, the Jeep Safari and Elephant Ride in other ranges will remain operational as usual, the park authorities informed in a notification.
It may be mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for his maiden visit to the UNESCO world heritage site Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on March 8, 2024.
The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Kaziranga on March 8 in the evening and spend the night at the Police Guest House. On March 9, the Prime Minister will explore the Kohora Range in the National Park.
The prime minister's first visit to the UNESCO world heritage site has already electrified the state government and the forest department.
Earlier, in the presence of Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur, Director General of Police GP Singh, Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest MK Yadav, and a number of other senior officials visited potential sites for the Prime Minister's visit to Kaziranga last Tuesday.
Speaking to the media, state forest minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary said, “The prime minister will arrive at Kaziranga on March 8 and visit the park on March 9. We've arranged a jeep safari and an elephant safari for him inside the park. We had a quick meeting with the Kaziranga forest department to discuss security concerns and finalize all necessary preparations in compliance with the protocols.”
The forest minister further claimed that the Prime Minister's visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will boost the global significance of the World Heritage Site.
Following his one-day trip of the Kaziranga National Park, the Prime Minister will travel to Arunachal Pradesh, according to the state forest minister.