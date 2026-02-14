PM Narendra Modi Arrives In Assam on Full-Day Visit, Receives Warm Welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Saturday for a packed day-long visit, marking yet another significant engagement in the northeastern state.

A special aircraft carrying the Prime Minister landed at the Indian Air Force’s Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) Field in Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh. Upon his arrival, Modi was accorded a warm reception by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Chief Minister personally received the Prime Minister at the tarmac, underscoring the importance of the visit.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu over the Brahmaputra at around 1 pm. Built at a cost of ₹3,030 crore, the six-lane extradosed prestressed concrete bridge connects Guwahati with North Guwahati and is the first of its kind in the Northeast. Designed with advanced seismic-resistant technology and a Bridge Health Monitoring System, it is expected to cut travel time between the two banks to about seven minutes.

At around 1:30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth over ₹5,450 crore at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati. The initiatives span connectivity, digital infrastructure, higher education, and urban mobility across the Northeast.

Key highlights include the launch of a National Data Centre at Amingaon in Kamrup district to strengthen the region’s digital backbone under the Digital India mission, the inauguration of Indian Institute of Management Guwahati to boost higher education, and the flagging off of 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, aimed at promoting clean and affordable public transport.