Police Arrests 7 Cyber Criminals in Assam

In a joint operation conducted by the Morigaon and Lahorighat Police, seven cyber criminals were arrested at Lahorighat in Assam’s Morigaon district on Saturday.

The arrested criminals are Ajmal Hussain (24), Nazrul Islam (27), Nasir Uddin (24), Riyaz Uddin (39), Abdul Jalil (48), Safikul Islam (30) and Swapan Mandal (25).

One laptop, one Aadhaar card machine, three iphones, seven Android phones, three fridges, three air coolers, sim cards, Pan cards and Aadhaar cards and three bikes have been recovered from the criminal’s possession.

Meanwhile, Rs 4,38,400 have also been recovered from their possession.

The arrested criminals had been allegedly purchasing many iphones, fridges, mobile phones and other commodities from various mobile apps through fraud and forgery.

