Assam Police Rescues 52 Cattle Heads in Separate Incidents

Acting on an intelligence inputs, the Enforcement and Grievance Prevention (EGPD) team from Jorabat Outpost (OP) of Basistha Police Station intercepted a truck, bearing the registration number AS01 PC 1549, carrying 36 cattle heads of which one was found dead during the wee hours, sources informed.

The truck was en route to Meghalaya from Tezpur when it was intercepted in Jorabat.