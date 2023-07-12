Assam Police Rescues 52 Cattle Heads in Separate Incidents

Assam Police rescued as many as 52 cattle heads and recovered the carcass of one cattle in two separate incidents on Wednesday.
Acting on an intelligence inputs, the Enforcement and Grievance Prevention (EGPD) team from Jorabat Outpost (OP) of Basistha Police Station intercepted a truck, bearing the registration number AS01 PC 1549, carrying 36 cattle heads of which one was found dead during the wee hours, sources informed.
The truck was en route to Meghalaya from Tezpur when it was intercepted in Jorabat.
The police arrested two smugglers in connection with the matter. The smugglers have been identified as Abdul Kadir and Khairul Islam, residents of Nagaon.
Taking to Twitter, the Guwahati Police informed, “Acting on an intel, an EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS intercepted 1 truck (AS01PC1549) while it tried to smuggle 35 live cattle onto Byrnihat. 1 carcass was also found. 2 thugs - Abdul Kadir of Juria & Khairul Islam of Dhing - were arrested. Legal action initiated.”
In a separate incident, Dhubri Police intercepted a vehicle carrying at least 19 cattle heads of which two were found to be dead in Golakganj on Wednesday.
The Bolero pick up van was en route Gauripur from West Bengal when it was intercepted in Golakganj by the police, sources informed.
Meanwhile, the police have apprehended two persons, identified as Amir Hussain and Ainal Haque, in connection with the matter.