Police seize smuggled cattle in Goalpara

Continuing its battle against cattle smuggling, Goalpara police seized a herd of cattle from Kamarpathar area on Monday.

The operation was carried out by Simolitula police after a tip off. 2 bolero pickups carrying 29 smuggled cattle were seized from Kamarpathar after the search operations. One of the seized bolero car bear number AS 25 CC-8098 and the other vehicle is without a number.

The cattle were seized early this morning by the police when they were being taken to the Dhupdhora weekly market.

Speaking on the case, a police official said, ”The case has been forwarded to SP sir. Further action will be taken on the entire incident.”

It may be mentioned here that herds of cattle are frequently taken from Simolitula area to the weekly market for trade. Police had been carrying out search operations in the area recently.

2 persons identified as Hawal Khandkaar and Dilbar Haque has been arrested in connection to the case.