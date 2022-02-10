Nagaon SP Not Involved in Police Firing: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that it is wrong to tell that the inquiry committee report is pointless in nature.

Sarma said this in the pretext of transfer of Nagaon SP Anand Mishra.

“Anand Mishra has no connection with Kirti Kamal Bora’s case. No report was filed against him by the inquiry commission,” CM Sarma said.

It may be mentioned that Nagaon SP Anand Mishra was transferred on Wednesday following the officer’s comments in connection with the police firing of former student leader Kirti Kamal Bora.

Bora was left injured in the encounter and is currently recuperating at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

On January 23, CM Sarma had announced a one-man inquiry commission, comprising additional chief secretary Pawan Borthakur, to probe Bora’s injury.

Based on the report, the government had directed the DGP to suspend sub-inspector Pradeep Bania as well as to conduct a departmental inquiry into the role of all policemen involved in the incident. The DGP was also directed to immediately disband the anti-narcotic squad, constituted by the Nagaon SP Mishra.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma has requested the police to be strict against criminals but not unnecessarily trouble innocent citizens.

The chief minister said, “The duty of police is to protect innocent people and to be strict against criminals. There is no point if the general people’s lives are not safeguarded.”