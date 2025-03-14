Polytechnic Teachers Slam Assam Govt for ‘False Data’, Demand Reinstatement

Protesting Polytechnic Teachers on Friday have accused the Assam government of providing misleading information regarding their employment, contradicting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statements. They alleged that no appointments had been made in their region, despite official claims.

“The department has misled the Chief Minister with false information. Action should be taken against those responsible for providing misleading data,” the teachers demanded.

Highlighting the disruption in academic activities, the protesting teachers stated that polytechnic institutes were at a standstill, preventing students from appearing for examinations. They urged the government to address the plight of affected students.

"If other teachers can be regularized without examinations, why are we required to go through tests and interviews even after receiving appointments?" they questioned.

The teachers further criticized the government’s policies, stating, “After clearing the interview and receiving appointments, why should we have to take another examination? It is due to the actions of the government and the department that we were forced to seek legal recourse.”

They demanded the immediate withdrawal of termination orders and their reinstatement into service. Additionally, they leveled serious allegations against Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, calling him “manipulative” and accusing him of mistreating them.

“Ranoj Pegu has misbehaved with us. He asks us to be present for duty but also tells us to leave Assam. He should resign from his position as Education Minister,” they asserted.

Meanwhile, responding to the controversy, Ranoj Pegu took to ‘X’ earlier today, denying allegations that he made derogatory remarks about part-time polytechnic teachers. He stated, “I completely deny the allegation published in Asomiya Pratidin that I made derogatory remarks about part-time polytechnic teachers. It has been claimed that former part-time teachers who were terminated have accused me of making such remarks. If that is the case, why hasn’t the newspaper provided a direct quote of my statement? I reiterate that I have not made any derogatory remarks. I have only urged former part-time teachers to appear for the recruitment examination.”

