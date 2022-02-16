Portal For People To Suggest Name Changes Across Assam: CM Sarma

The government of Assam will launch a portal for the people of the state to suggest changes to the names of places across the state, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said that the name of place should reflect its culture, tradition, and civilization.
The name of a place should not be derogatory towards any caste of community, he said, adding that in such a case, the name will be changed.
CM Sarma tweeted, “THERE’S MUCH IN A NAME Name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition & civilisation.”
He further wrote, “We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture & derogatory to any caste or community.”
Earlier on Monday, the Assam chief minister had said that certain places including Kalapahar and other towns and villages across the state will be renamed.
The CM said this while speaking at the Bhumipujan ceremony of the second medical college in Guwahati.
He had said, “There are several names of places in Assam which people do not feel comfortable uttering and are seen derogatory to some communities. Therefore, these need to be changed.”
Citing the example of Kalapahar, the CM said, “Kalapahar had destroyed the Kamakhya Temple. I don't see a reason why any town should be named Kalaphar. This name must be removed after due consultation with people.”
Notably, in September 2021, a huge controversy had erupted over the renaming of the Rajiv Gandhi National Park in Assam. The Assam Cabinet had changed its name to Orang National Park.
The decision was taken after CM Sarma had met with the tea tribe community there who had requested for the name to be changed, reported ANI.
Clarifying his stance on the matter, the CM had said that Assam did not have a tradition of naming National Parks after political leader, but Congress had broken this tradition in the early 2000s.