Portal For People To Suggest Name Changes Across Assam: CM Sarma

The government of Assam will launch a portal for the people of the state to suggest changes to the names of places across the state, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma said that the name of place should reflect its culture, tradition, and civilization.

The name of a place should not be derogatory towards any caste of community, he said, adding that in such a case, the name will be changed.

CM Sarma tweeted, “THERE’S MUCH IN A NAME Name of a city, town or village should represent its culture, tradition & civilisation.”

He further wrote, “We shall launch a portal to invite suggestions on change of names across Assam which are contrary to our civilisation, culture & derogatory to any caste or community.”