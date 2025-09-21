Post-Mortem Confirms Zubeen Garg Drowned: Here’s What Happened According to the Report

The Singapore General Hospital Pte Ltd has released the post-mortem report of Indian singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, confirming that his death occurred at 5:13 PM (Singapore time) on September 19, 2025, which was 2:43 PM in India. The cause of death has been officially listed as drowning. The findings were corroborated by the Republic of Singapore Certificate of Death, while the High Commission of India in Singapore formally registered the death on September 20.

The report confirms that drowning was the cause of Zubeen Garg’s death. Let’s understand how such an incident happens, its effects on the body, and how it led to Zubeen Garg's tragic passing.

What is Drowning?

Medical authorities define drowning as respiratory impairment caused by submersion or immersion in liquid. In simple terms, when water enters the airways, it blocks oxygen from reaching the lungs and bloodstream. Within minutes, this lack of oxygen (known as hypoxia) leads to loss of consciousness, cardiac arrest, and eventually death if the person is not rescued and resuscitated in time.

How Drowning Affects the Body

When a person drowns, water fills the lungs, causing them to become heavy, swollen, and waterlogged. This prevents the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood. The brain, highly sensitive to oxygen deprivation, can suffer irreversible damage within 4–6 minutes. In post-mortem examinations, pathologists often look for classic signs such as frothy fluid in the airways, overinflated lungs, and water in the stomach, all of which help confirm drowning as the cause of death.

The Larger Context

Globally, drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental deaths, particularly in coastal regions, rivers, and swimming pools. Even experienced swimmers can fall victim due to exhaustion, sudden health episodes, or strong water currents. In urban settings like Singapore, accidental drownings often occur in recreational or hotel pool settings.

Official Findings

In the case of Zubeen Garg, the post-mortem report confirms the cause of death as drowning. The examination also clarified that there were no underlying health complications and no indications of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. These details were officially recorded in the Republic of Singapore Certificate of Death and endorsed by the High Commission of India in Singapore during the registration process on September 20, 2025.