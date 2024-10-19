PPFA Accepts SC Verdict on Citizenship Act, Leaves Door Open for Revision

The Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA) has accepted the Supreme Court's recent ruling that upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act of 1955, thereby affirming the Assam Accord.
This decision was reached by a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, with a 4:1 majority. However, the PPFA has indicated that it may seek a revision of the verdict, citing a dissenting opinion from Justice J.B. Pardiwala as a potential avenue for appeal.
The PPFA, representing the nationalist citizens of Northeast India, noted that many Asomiya (Assamese) individuals feel disheartened by the Supreme Court's decision. This sentiment is echoed by various local organizations, including the All Assam Students’ Union, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, Asom Gana Parishad, and Asom Sahitya Sabha.
Recently, the Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha and several indigenous groups have sought legal advice on appealing the verdict before a nine-judge Constitution Bench in the near future.
In light of this, the PPFA has urged the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reconsider its stance regarding illegal migrants, specifically millions of East Pakistani nationals who entered Assam on or before March 24, 1971. The PPFA warns that granting citizenship to these individuals could create further challenges for the Assamese community.
The organization expressed concern that allowing a different cutoff date to identify illegal migrants in Assam could empower anti-national elements, undermining the stability of the region. The PPFA acknowledges the complexities surrounding the deportation of illegal migrants due to international legal challenges but emphasizes that this should not be a reason for inaction.
Furthermore, the PPFA suggested that the BJP-led central government consider relocating a significant number of these individuals to other parts of the country after proper identification as pre-1971 settlers in Assam.
While this initiative may appear complex, the PPFA believes it is a necessary step to protect the future of the Asomiya people and calls for cooperation from all Assam-centric organizations to achieve this goal.