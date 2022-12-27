Assam

Assamese Author Pradyumna Gogoi Receives ‘Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2022’

The award was given to Pradyumna Gogoi at a ceremony held at Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Pradyumna Gogoi receives ‘Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2022’ for ‘Choki Aru Anyanya Galpa’
Author Pradyumna Kumar Gogoi was conferred the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2022 for his Assamese short stories collection titled ‘Choki Aru Anyanya Galpa’.

The award was given to Pradyumna Gogoi at a ceremony held at Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Earlier, Gogoi was awarded with the Munin Barkotoki Literary Award 2021.

On the other hand, Alangbar Muchahary was awarded with the Yuva Puraskar for his book ‘Gang Fujanay Mase Dau' in Bodo language.

It may be mentioned that, Sahitya Akademi Youth Award is organized by the central government every year to recognized youths across India for their excellence in the field of literature.

