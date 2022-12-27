Assamese Author Pradyumna Gogoi Receives ‘Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2022’

Author Pradyumna Kumar Gogoi was conferred the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2022 for his Assamese short stories collection titled ‘Choki Aru Anyanya Galpa’.

The award was given to Pradyumna Gogoi at a ceremony held at Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Earlier, Gogoi was awarded with the Munin Barkotoki Literary Award 2021.