Pradyumna Gogoi to be Conferred with Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2022

Author Pradyumna Kumar Gogoi will be conferred with the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2022 for his contribution to Assamese literature, announced Sahitya Akademi on Wednesday.

Gogoi will receive the award for his literary work in the book ‘Choki Aru Anyanya Galpa.’

Earlier, he was awarded with Munin Barkotoki Literary Award 2021.

Additionally, the Yuva Puraskar will also be conferred to Alangbar Muchahary for his literary work in Bodo language in the book ‘Gang Fujanay Mase Dau (Short Stories).’

Meanwhile, Diganta Oja will be awarded with the Bal Sahitya Puraskar for his work ‘Dangor Manuhor Xadhu.’

It may be mentioned that, Sahitya Akademi Youth Award is organized by the central government every year to recognized youths across India for their excellence in the field of literature.

Earlier, Assam’s Abhijit Bora was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for Assamese literature.