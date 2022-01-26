Prafulla Kumar Mahanta Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to GMCH date, he had RT-PCR test on Tuesday, the result of which came out positive today.

This is the second time Mahanta has contracted the virus. Earlier on August 25, 2020, he was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati for COVID-19 treatment.

Later, he was shifted to AIIMS in an air ambulance due to deteriorating health.

Mahanta was the president of the All Assam Students Union (AASU). In 1985 the regional party Asom Gana Parishad emerged out of AASU with Mahanta as its president.

The two time chief minister first sworn in 1985 and later in 1996.