Pratidin Time Achiever Awards 2025 Honour Excellence Across Sectors | Full List

Jury Appreciation Award - Indraneel Talukdar and Kabyaneel Talukdar
Two brothers, Indraneel Talukdar and Kabyaneel Talukdar, were honoured with the Jury Appreciation Award for transforming Assam’s entrepreneurial landscape through technology. They developed Aakhor, Assam’s first Assamese speech-to-text application, which has gained widespread popularity for enabling digital access in the native language and strengthening linguistic inclusion in the digital space.
Jury Appreciation Award - Upamanyu Borkotoky
Entrepreneur Upamanyu Borkotoky was also recognised under the Jury Appreciation category for his brand Woolah Tea, which introduced the world’s first bagless tea. The innovation has brought a contemporary shift to Assam’s traditional tea industry, blending sustainability, convenience, and modern consumer preferences while revitalising an ageing sector.
Excellence in Environment Conservation Award - Manoj Gogoi
This award honours a life devoted to environmental protection and wildlife conservation. Long before conservation became a mainstream concern, Gogoi worked quietly and selflessly to protect nature. His sustained efforts have significantly contributed to reducing human-animal conflict and strengthening wildlife conservation initiatives across the region. During the ceremony, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia personally stepped up to the microphone and urged the audience to give a special round of applause to Gogoi, remarking that he is someone “who looks after animals when no one else has time for them.”
Excellence in Science and Innovation Award - Dr Bismita Hazarika
An internationally acclaimed scientist from Assam, Dr Hazarika’s academic journey reflects consistent excellence. From completing her undergraduate studies and M.Tech at IIT Guwahati to earning a PhD, she has built a distinguished research career. Since 2018, she has been associated with a leading university in Canada, working at the forefront of quantum computing, generative artificial intelligence, intelligent communication networks, and emerging 6G technologies. Her work has earned global recognition, with several of her research contributions ranked among the world’s leading scientific outputs, placing her among the top women scientists in the 6G domain.
Excellence in Sports Award - Uma Chetry
Uma Chetry has emerged as one of Assam’s most promising young cricketers, earning national acclaim through discipline, determination, and consistent performance at the highest level of the sport. She was a member of the Indian women’s cricket team that won the 2025 Cricket World Cup and also played a key role in securing the gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games, making her a source of pride for Assam and the country.
Corporate Excellence Award - Pradeep Purohit
The Corporate Excellence Award was conferred upon Pradeep Purohit, Chief Operating Officer of Star Cement Ltd and Chairman of CII. With extensive expertise in operational management, procurement, budgeting, and strategic planning, Purohit has played a crucial role in strengthening the construction and infrastructure sector. His leadership reflects a blend of operational excellence and long-term industry vision.
Excellence in Social Service Award - Karunadhara Trust
Founded by eminent litterateur Homen Borgohain on 11 February 2011, Karunadhara Trust has emerged as a vital humanitarian organisation in Assam. The trust currently supports nearly 4,000 individuals by providing food, clothing, shelter, healthcare assistance, and dignity to the underprivileged, thereby elevating social service to a higher moral purpose.
Excellence in Art Award - Biju Kumar Das
Renowned sculptor and visual artist Biju Kumar Das has been actively engaged in creative practice since 2003. Demonstrating mastery over painting, sculpture, and visual art, his works have been showcased at numerous national and international exhibitions. His creations reflect profound human sensibility and artistic depth.
Excellence in Health Care Award - Surajit Giri
A dedicated surgeon, Dr Giri has been treating snakebite patients across Assam since 2018. Over the past eight years, he has treated more than 3,500 patients without a single casualty, making an extraordinary contribution to public healthcare and emergency medical response in the state.
Achiever Music Award 2025 - Jitu-Tapan
The legendary music duo has composed music for 13 Assamese films, 37 Hindi films, and numerous films in other languages. Their work also includes scores for over 50 television serials and documentaries. Collaborating with iconic artists such as Bhupen Hazarika, Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar, and Alka Yagnik, they have left a lasting imprint on Indian cinema. The award was received by Jitu Sarma on behalf of the duo.
Achiever Cultural Award 2025 - Jahnu Barua
A pioneer of Assamese cinema, Jahnu Barua has directed more than 14 Assamese feature films in addition to significant contributions to Hindi cinema. His work has earned national and international acclaim. He is a recipient of the Padma Shri (2003) and Padma Bhushan (2015).
Sadin Journalism and Literature Award - Pulen Borkotoky
Born in Tinsukia in 1942, Pulen Borkotoky is among the most prolific writers in Assamese literature and a long-time contributor to Sadin–Pratidin. With nearly six decades of writing, including 13 novels and numerous literary works, he has enriched Assamese journalism and literary discourse. He was felicitated with a gamusa, citation, and a cheque of Rs 55,555.
Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 - Dr Nahedra Padun
The Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 was conferred upon Dr Nahendra Padun, an eminent poet, lyricist, essayist, researcher, and linguist. An author of over 20 books, his contributions span poetry, songs, and research-based essays. He has served in key academic and literary roles, including as a member of the General Council of Anundoram Borooah Language, Art and Culture Organisation and Principal Editor of the Asom Sahitya Sabha. He was honoured with a Seleng, gamusa, Eri Sador, a copy of Hemkosh, and a cheque of Rs 1,11,111.
Best Journalists Award 2025 - Dimpul Borgohain and Joydeep Narayan Deb (Pratidin Digital)
Additionally, Dimpul Borgohain and Joydeep Narayan Deb from Pratidin Digital were conferred with the Best Journalists Award 2025, recognising their professional excellence and contributions to journalism.
Best Journalists Award 2025 - Hiyamoni Sharma and Bhabesh Deka (Asomiya Pratidin)
Hiyamoni Sharma and Bhabesh Deka from Asomiya Pratidin newspaper were also conferred with the Best Journalist Award 2025 for their immense contribution.
Journalism and Technical Award - Baharul Islam and Wahidur Rahman
Baharul Islam and Wahidur Rahman from Pratidin Time were conferred with the Journalism and Technical Award in recognition of their professional excellence and technical contribution to the field of journalism.