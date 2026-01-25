Pratidin Time Achiever Awards 2025 Honour Excellence Across Sectors | Full List

3 /16

Excellence in Environment Conservation Award - Manoj Gogoi

This award honours a life devoted to environmental protection and wildlife conservation. Long before conservation became a mainstream concern, Gogoi worked quietly and selflessly to protect nature. His sustained efforts have significantly contributed to reducing human-animal conflict and strengthening wildlife conservation initiatives across the region. During the ceremony, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia personally stepped up to the microphone and urged the audience to give a special round of applause to Gogoi, remarking that he is someone “who looks after animals when no one else has time for them.”