Pratidin Time Presents Trends Sarodi Shrestha 2023

To take part in the contest, the organizing committees will have to ensure the following rules and regulations are abided by:

The idea behind the decoration of the pandal and the Durga idol has to be new and unique. It cannot be a copied idea from other pandals.

Those pandals will earn more points that employ local artisans and make use of locally available materials in their decorations.

Those pandals maintaining cleanliness and hygiene will be given preference.

The puja organizing committees will have to submit their permission letters obtained from the district administration.