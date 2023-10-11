Pratidin Time Presents Trends Sarodi Shrestha 2023

This festive season, Pratidin Time has parternered with Trends to bring 'Trends Sarodi Shrestha 2023' contest.
The contest will be open for all Durga Puja organizing committees across Assam. It will be held under three categories, namely - the best Puja, the best decorated Puja pandal and best decorated Durga idol, and unique decoration ideas.
There will be a panel of judges who will inspect and provide the outcomes of the contest.
The winning puja organizers will be handed a cash prize along with a certificate. The total prize pool will be Rs 3 lakhs which will be distributed among the winners.
The decision of the panel of judges and the organizers will be final in this matter.
To take part in the contest, the organizing committees will have to ensure the following rules and regulations are abided by:
The idea behind the decoration of the pandal and the Durga idol has to be new and unique. It cannot be a copied idea from other pandals.
Those pandals will earn more points that employ local artisans and make use of locally available materials in their decorations.
Those pandals maintaining cleanliness and hygiene will be given preference.
The puja organizing committees will have to submit their permission letters obtained from the district administration.
Importance will be laid on maintaining discipline in the puja pandal.
The form for applying in the contest is available for download below: