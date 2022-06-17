Pregnant Elephant Found Dead In Assam's Hojai

Amid flash floods across the state, a pregnant elephant was found dead in Assam's Hojai district on Friday morning.

The carcass was recovered near Daria Basti village at Salbagan area under Nandapur forest reserve.

According to sources, the lifeless body of the elephant was first spotted by locals, after which, they informed forest officials.

The cause of its death is yet to be ascertained, sources added.

Meanwhile, forest officials suspect that the elephant died due to pregnancy-related issues.

Recently, a carcass of an elephant calf was recovered in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The calf was found on a swamp at Salbari area along the Nagaon-Karbi Anglong border.