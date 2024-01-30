Preserving the Asiatic Wild Buffalo: Kaziranga's Conservation Efforts

The global population of Asiatic wild buffalo (Bubalus Arnee) has been estimated at 3,400 individuals, of which 95 % live in India and mostly in Assam. With over 2600 estimated number, the world’s single largest population resides in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the park authorities said during a technical seminar for youth and communities on the occasion of Wild Buffalo Day on Tuesday.
The seminar was organized by Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve and Kaziranga Regional Journalist Association in collaboration with Aaranyak, Wildlife Trust of India, Corbett Foundation and WWF-India.
The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Anwaruddin Choudhury, CEO of Rhino Foundation and author of the seminal work THE VANISHING HERDS- THE WILD WATER BUFFALO. Referring to the presence of Buffalo images during the Indus Valley Civilisation and Babur Namain the Mughal Period, the presence of buffalo species in the social and ecological sphere has always been common. He also shed some light on the global scenario of the Wild Water Buffalo population with special reference to Assam where 3,800 buffalos are present.
“Currently, there is 53% population of wild water buffalo in Kaziranga. In a global context, there are currently 620 populations of the wild water buffalo. Effective protection and management of the existing PAs, stringent monitoring against poaching, population monitoring, removal of invasive weeds, check on encroachment and eviction of encroachers and re-introduction of wild water buffalo in former habitats, rescue of abandoned calf, mitigation of human-buffalo conflict and no tree plantation in the grassland are some of the major recommendations for long term survival of wild water buffalo,” said Dr. Anwaruddin Choudhury.
Notably, the ancestor of the domestic water buffalo, the ideal habitat for this majestic mammal had earlier been the grassy jungles of the Indian subcontinent including the Nepal terai. Now they are confined to Protected Areas (most visible in Kaziranga, Manas, Burachapori-Laokhowa and Dibru Saikhowa) in Assam, a few unconfirmed reports from Namdapha National Park in Arunachal Pradesh and a small population of less than three individuals found in Udanti Wildlife Sanctuary and over 30 individuals in Protected Areas of Maharashtra and adjoining PAs of Chhattisgarh.
In Assam, the Pabho Reserve Forest under the Lakhimpur district was designated as ‘Milroy buffalo sanctuary’ in 1941; however, a large part of the forest sank after the great Assam earthquake in 1950.
"The key reasons for their extinction elsewhere have been loss of habitat, inter-breeding and hunting as in the case of its former range in Southeast Asia. The buffalo prefers tall grass jungles, reed breaks combined with swamps, and ample water. The wild buffalo live in herds of varying sizes except the solitary males. The herd generally consists of one dominant adult male, immature juvenile males, and cows and calves of all ages. The social groupings of buffaloes are quite cohesive and the most cohesive unit is the cow herd with calves and juveniles. Sub-adult males and adult males are typically solitary or form into temporary all-male herds. The first systematic population estimation for wild buffalo at Kaziranga took place in the year 1966 and 471 individuals were counted. Thereafter in 2008, the estimation revealed the presence of over 1,937 individuals. The increasing trends of the wild buffalo population throw in several challenges including the heightened human-animal conflict, interbreeding and genetic dilution and the need to take up science-based conservation measures,” the KNP authorities said in a statement.
A short promotional documentary edited by Bitupan Kolong was also released on the occasion, followed by a painting competition for students was also organised.