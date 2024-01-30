Preserving the Asiatic Wild Buffalo: Kaziranga's Conservation Efforts

"The key reasons for their extinction elsewhere have been loss of habitat, inter-breeding and hunting as in the case of its former range in Southeast Asia. The buffalo prefers tall grass jungles, reed breaks combined with swamps, and ample water. The wild buffalo live in herds of varying sizes except the solitary males. The herd generally consists of one dominant adult male, immature juvenile males, and cows and calves of all ages. The social groupings of buffaloes are quite cohesive and the most cohesive unit is the cow herd with calves and juveniles. Sub-adult males and adult males are typically solitary or form into temporary all-male herds. The first systematic population estimation for wild buffalo at Kaziranga took place in the year 1966 and 471 individuals were counted. Thereafter in 2008, the estimation revealed the presence of over 1,937 individuals. The increasing trends of the wild buffalo population throw in several challenges including the heightened human-animal conflict, interbreeding and genetic dilution and the need to take up science-based conservation measures,” the KNP authorities said in a statement.