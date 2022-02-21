President Ram Nath Kovind to Visit Assam on a 3-Day Tour

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a year-long celebration to mark the 400th anniversary of Lachit Borphukan at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati during his three-day visit to Assam from February 25 to 28.

State chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement about the President’s visit on Sunday. He also said that the state Education Department, Cultural department and Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) will organize many programs during the year-long celebration.

The President will also lay the foundation stone for the Alaboi War Memorial which will be built at Dadara in Kamrup district.

Apart from this, he will also lay the foundation stone of Lachit Borphukan maidam in Jorhat which will be reconstructed with a new design.

Ram Nath Kovind will visit Tezpur on February 26 where he will take part in the convocation program at the Tezpur University.

The President is also slated to visit the Kaziranga National Park on the same day and take a jeep safari in the World Heritage site.

Notably, on the occasion of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, four programs will be held in several parts of India including Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.