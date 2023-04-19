Price of Diesel Rises by 51 Paise in Assam

The citizens of Assam woke up to rise in diesel prices as the cost of the fuel was hiked by 51 paise on the midnight of Wednesday.

The diesel which was earlier priced at Rs. 88.56 now costs Rs. 89.07 raising concerns of citizens if the costs of other essential items will be hiked.

On Wednesday morning, several citizens who travel long distances almost regularly raised their concerns against the hike.

One of them while speaking to reporters said, “In a month, I visit my home that is 120km away from Guwahati. Older the vehicle means less mileage, and if prices of fuel is hiked on a regular basis it will be impossible for the common people to travel long distances.”

“We are helpless. There’s nothing we can do. We will have to continue to work and run our family,” another said.

It may be mentioned that in January this year, rates of the commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders were hiked by Rs 25 across the country.

Oil Marketing Companies had raised the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 25 with immediate effect. However, there was no change in the prices for domestic LPG.

With this, the price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 1,769.

Meanwhile the prices of cylinders is Rs 1768 in Delhi, Rs 1721 in Mumbai, Rs 1870 in Kolkata, Rs 1917 in Chennai – Rs 1917/ cylinder.