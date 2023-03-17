Prime Accused in HSLC Paper Leak Case Surrenders

One of the main accused in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) question paper leak case, Kumud Rajkhowa surrendered before the Lakhimpur Police on Friday.

This comes soon after Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh asked Kumud Rajkhowa to surrender before the police.

The Assam DGP, while addressing a press conference on Friday said, “The main accused in the HSLC question paper leak in Upper Assam is Kumud Rajkhowa, a science teacher at Dafalakata Higher Secondary School. Another two accused, Prasanna Das and Pranab Dutta have also been detained.”

The DGP further said, “The supervisor at the Centre received 29 packages but only 28 packages were registered. Kumud Rajkhowa had kept a package aside. That package was handed to Prasanna Dutta. Kumud Rajkhowa had shared the question paper to his school’s WhatsApp group.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Assam Police’s Crime Department arrested three people in connection to the HSLC question paper leak that gave way to the cancellation of class 10 general science examination.

It is to be mentioned that one of the three accused is under 18 and the rest of the two are adults.

Meanwhile, amid massive controversy over paper leak, the Controller of Examinations of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), Nayan Jyoti Sarma, on Friday assured that the results for the HSLC examinations will be declared in May itself.