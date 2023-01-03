Assam: College Principal Held for Embezzling Scholarship Funds in Boko

The suspended principal of Sontali Anchalik College was arrested on Monday night in Assam’s Boko.

According to sources, the principal, identified as Abdul Kalam Azad, was arrested based on the allegations of embezzling infrastructure funds and minority students’ scholarship.

Based on a special complaint filed against the principal, a raid was carried out by Boko police.

The raid was led by Officer-in-Charge Phanindra Nath.

During the raid, one Grade IV worker, identified as Riubul Hussain, was also arrested in connection to the embezzlement.

The accused were alleged of a scam worth Rs. 36 lakhs of embezzlement and they planned to transfer the funds into other people's accounts.

The incident has been controversial for roughly two years.

Last year on December, acting principal of Janapriya College in Assam’s Barpeta district was arrested in connection to student scholarship scam.

According to sources, the acting principal has been identified as Sirajul Haque.

He was arrested from college itself in Baniapara in connection the scam related to Ishan Uday Scholarship.