Prisoner Escapes From Police Custody in Assam’s Karimganj

A prisoner escaped from custody of Assam Police in Karimganj district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Abdul Mujib, was held under the charges on drugs by Karimganj Police.

The prisoner was taken to the district court where the accused asked for permission to go the washroom.

When it was late and the prisoner did not show up, the police checked the bathroom and he was nowhere to be found.

Later, it was discovered that the suspect took the opportunity and escaped by breaking the glass of the ventilator.