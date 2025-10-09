Prithiraj Rabha Distorting Father’s Legacy, Alleges IPTA's Soneswar Narah

In a strongly worded statement, Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) activist Soneswar Narah has condemned what he called an “organised political conspiracy” to distort the ideals of Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Assam’s soldier-artist and an enduring symbol of uncompromising ideology.

Narah alleged that Prithiraj Rabha, son of cultural icon and Communist leader Bishnu Prasad Rabha, has been deliberately used by vested political forces to malign Rabha’s ideology for the sake of personal and communal political gains. “Those dreaming of crossing the electoral river by blackening Bishnu Rabha’s legacy will find no forgiveness from Assam or the Assamese people,” Narah asserted.

He warned that the attempt to align Bishnu Rabha’s revolutionary ideals with the RSS marks a dangerous and deliberate distortion, particularly significant in the current socio-political context.

According to Narah, the timing of this campaign is not coincidental. “Just days ago, when Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg’s tragic death reignited the spirit of Bishnu Rabha’s ideals among the people, the ruling BJP government grew visibly anxious,” he said. “To counter that resurgence, they have now weaponised Prithvraj Rabha to confuse the masses with a fabricated interpretation of Rabha’s ideology.”

Narah drew a sharp contrast between Zubeen Garg and Prithiraj Rabha: “When Zubeen inspired the youth by clearly articulating Bishnu Rabha’s timeless relevance, his own son now stands accused of misleading the people by surrendering that very legacy to communal politics.”

Declaring that such an intent must “never be allowed to succeed,” Narah called for a parallel campaign to the ongoing #JusticeForZubeenGarg movement — urging citizens to raise their voice under #ShameOnPrithirajRabha. “This is not just a protest,” he said, “it is also a way of honouring Zubeen Garg’s ideals and the truth he lived for.”

Describing Prithiraj Rabha as an “incompetent and failed political figure,” Narah pointed out his inability even to preserve Bishnu Rabha’s ancestral home scientifically or to reprint his father’s collected works. “One may disagree with Bishnu Rabha’s ideology, but no one — not even his son — has the right to distort it,” Narah said.

Challenging Prithiraj directly, Narah added: “If he claims Bishnu Rabha was an RSS sympathizer, let him show a single sentence or page from Rabha’s writings that supports it. Misinterpretations prepared with premeditated motives cannot be accepted as truth — they lack any scientific or factual basis.”

Taking a philosophical tone, Narah remarked, “A great man’s son may not inherit his genius — but that does not give him the right to tarnish his father’s legacy. This is nothing but malicious hypocrisy.”

He also condemned the selective citation of anonymous writings being circulated on social media to portray Bishnu Rabha as politically detached. “The public is not blind,” Narah said. “They know well that Bishnu Rabha contested and won elections from Tezpur as an independent only because of procedural technicalities, not because he lacked political conviction.”

Narah clarified that according to Election Commission norms, when a candidate supported by a coalition fails to meet certain paperwork requirements in time, they are automatically projected as ‘independent’. “It never meant Bishnu Rabha was politically rootless or RSS-inclined,” he asserted.

Issuing a stern warning, Narah said that if necessary, “concerned citizens across Assam will jointly file a defamation case against Prithiraj Rabha and those promoting this divisive agenda.” He cautioned the BJP-led government “not to lend oxygen to such deceitful conspiracies,” reminding them that the public’s patience over the unsolved Zubeen Garg case is wearing thin.

“We have never accused the government of being complicit in Zubeen’s death,” Narah clarified, “but the people are watching — and if Bishnu Rabha’s ideals are further distorted under political direction, the public will have no choice but to suspect the government’s motives.”

He concluded by urging the government to issue an official clarification: “If Assam’s government truly represents its people, it must take a firm stand against the distortion of Bishnu Prasad Rabha’s ideology — regardless of political differences. This is not just about a man or his son; it is about preserving the soul of Assam.”