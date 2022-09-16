Profits Over Rs 33 Crores Made This Year: APDCL Informs Assam Assembly

After years of incurring losses, the power department made profits this year, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) informed on Friday.

Addressing the autumn session of the Assam Assembly, the power department released several facts.

They said that the daily electricity consumption of the state of Assam is around 2,400 megawatts.

In comparison to the electricity consumption, the production in Assam is only around 350 megawatts, said APDCL, adding that the remaining 2,000 megawatts is purchased from other states.

They said that earlier the state used to purchase electricity at a rate of Rs 4.05 per unit from 2016 to 2019. However, now the price has increased to Rs 5.13 per unit.

APDCL further informed the Assembly that the power department incurred losses to the tune of Rs 3,398.04 crores, while in 2020, the amount was Rs 29,242.19.

In a turn of fortunes, the power department made profits this year. APDCL turned profits of Rs 33,635.19 crores this year, the department told the assembly.