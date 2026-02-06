Prominent Citizens Seek Suo Motu Action by Gauhati HC on CM Sarma's ‘Miya’ Remarks

More than 40 prominent citizens of Assam, including academicians, doctors, writers and retired senior officials, have urged the Gauhati High Court to take suo motu cognisance of recent public statements made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that his remarks target a particular community and risk undermining constitutional values.

Advertisment

In a letter addressed to Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar on February 5, the signatories said a series of statements made by the Chief Minister against ‘Miyas’ amount to open vilification and intimidation. They warned that failure to act on such remarks could weaken public faith in the Constitution and the rule of law.

The citizens pointed out that Bengali-speaking Muslims have been part of Assamese society for over a century and said the Chief Minister’s comments have crossed a line by promoting collective blame and social stigmatisation. While acknowledging that the term ‘Miya’ has historically been used as a slur, the letter noted that sections of the community have recently reclaimed it as a symbol of identity and resistance.

The letter specifically referred to remarks attributed to the Chief Minister that allegedly encourage discriminatory behaviour, including a reported comment suggesting people pay less than the actual fare to rickshaw pullers belonging to the community. Such statements, the signatories said, risk encouraging social exclusion and humiliation.

The appeal to the court has been signed by 43 well-known public figures, including veteran academician Hiren Gohain, former Assam Director General of Police Harekrishna Deka, former Archbishop of Guwahati Thomas Menamparampil, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan, environmental scientist Dulal Chandra Goswami, retired Assam Medical College principal T R Borbora, advocate Santanu Borthakur, trade union leader Garga Talukdar, and noted writer Arupa Patangia Kalita, among others.

The letter also raised concern over the Chief Minister’s reported direction to BJP workers to file objections against Bengali-speaking Muslims during the ongoing Special Revision of electoral rolls. The signatories argued that such a process, which is meant to be impartial, should not be influenced by political or communal considerations.

Recalling the oath taken by a Chief Minister to act without bias or prejudice, the citizens said singling out a religious community for increased scrutiny, economic hardship, or exclusion goes against constitutional principles and threatens social harmony. They further stated that such remarks are harmful to national integration and violate the spirit of secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

Calling for judicial intervention, the signatories urged the Gauhati High Court to act on its own motion and direct authorities to examine alleged cases of hate speech and violations of fundamental rights. They also appealed to the court to protect the dignity, equality and security of the affected community.

“Silence or inaction in the face of such statements risks normalising them and eroding the moral authority of the Constitution,” the letter said, urging the court to step in to uphold public confidence in constitutional governance.

Also Read: Assam CM’s ‘Miya’ Comment Reaches Supreme Court as Jamiat Files Petition