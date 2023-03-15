Process Of Providing 1 Lakh Jobs To Be Completed By May: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the promise of providing one lakh jobs in the state will be fulfilled within May, this year.

Addressing the House on the fourth day of the ongoing budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma touched upon several important topics.

The Assam CM announced that the state government will fulfil its promise of providing one lakh jobs for the unemployed within the month of May. Moreover, he said that the number of unemployed people in the state has also come down.

CM Sarma said, “The process of providing one lakh jobs will be completed within May month. Earlier, there were 22 lakh unemployed people in Assam. However, now I can proudly say that the numbers have come down by a lot.”

During his address, the Assam CM informed the House that the number of unemployed people in the state had come down to 12,36,299.

Furthermore, CM Sarma went on to say, “These one lakh appointments have been made in a completely fair manner. Out of all the youths who were given appointment by the government, no one can say that there has been any transaction of cash for jobs at any stage.”

“For the first time in Assam, these appointments have been made on the basis of merit alone and not on the basis of money,” added CM Sarma.

Earlier, the Assam CM claimed that the state will surpass Punjab in terms of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in three years’ time.

During his address to the House, CM Sarma said that Assam is maintaining a debt-to-GDP ratio of 23 per cent all the while witnessing a solid economic growth.

CM Sarma said, “The RBI has asked us to take a loan amount of Rs 22,000 crore but we have said that we can manage it with Rs 19,000 crore.”