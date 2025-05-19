Public Entry Banned as Indian Armed Forces Begin Live-Fire Drills at Dollungmukh Range

The Indian Armed Forces will carry out extensive military exercises involving bomb detonations, rocket launches, and live firing at the Dollungmukh Firing Range, located in the Dulung Reserve Forest of Lakhimpur district along the Arunachal Pradesh border. The drills will be conducted from May 20 to August 31, during which the area will remain highly active and restricted.

To ensure public safety, the Lakhimpur district administration and Forest Department have issued an order prohibiting civilian access to the Dollungmukh Range throughout the training period. The authorities have urged local residents to remain vigilant and avoid the vicinity to prevent any mishaps or risks to life and property.

Dollungmukh has traditionally served as an Indian Air Force training zone, with aircraft from the Tezpur Air Base conducting routine drills. However, this marks the first instance of rocket and aerial live-fire exercises being held in the region.

The intensified military preparedness is viewed as part of India's broader national security response amid growing strategic ties between China and Pakistan. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is reportedly enhancing its vigilance in light of these geopolitical developments.

