Public Holiday Declared on May 4 in Bodoland Territorial Region

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has announced a public holiday in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on May 4 (Wednesday) on account of the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Kachubari in Tamulpur.

All government offices and educational institutions within the jurisdiction of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) area will remain closed on the day.

However, offices and institutions associated with essential services and ongoing board examination are exempted from the purview of the holiday.

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the BTR to grace the 61st Annual Conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha. The Bodo Sahitya Sabha will be held in Tamulpur on May 2, 3 and 4.

Assam: ED Seizes Rs 5,551 Crore of Telecom Firm Xiaomi