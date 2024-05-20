Assault by Bangladeshi-Origin Vendors on Farmers in Assam Prompts PVM's Upamanyu to Call for Action

Prabajan Virodhi Manch’s convener and Senior Advocate Upamanyu Hazarika on Monday has demanded twin actions from the Municipal Board, Mangaldoi and the Superintendent of Police, Darrang seeking action against the offenders who are agricultural produce vendors of Bangladeshi origin upon Jiten Deka and his son Sasanka Deka of grievously assaulting them.
Hazarika claimed that earlier, on April 24, 2024, Jiten Deka went to sell his vegetable produce in the Daily Bazar, operated by the Municipal Board in Mangaldoi. "As soon as he entered the market, he was obstructed, beaten up severely and threatened by those of Bangladeshi origin, existing vendors in the said market for selling his produce in this market. Deka’s son, Sasanka came to his assistance upon being called and he was severely beaten up with lathies and sharp weapons suffering injuries requiring urgent treatment at the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital," said Hazarika.
This entire incident was captured on video and which became viral on social media, even being reported in various News Channels, stressed Hazarika.
According to Hazarika, Malaya Deka, the wife of Jiten Deka immediately lodged a complaint in the Mangaldoi Sadar Police Station on April 24, 2024, on which no action was taken. Thereafter, upon protest demonstrations by the inhabitants of Howly village, where the Dekas reside, a complaint was finally registered on aforementioned date, after which one person was arrested. The video very clearly shows several persons beating and chasing both the victim father and son, but only one person has been arrested. Even the Municipal Board, Mangaldoi has taken no action against the vendors in the market, stated Hazarika.
“We have on May 17, 2024 addressed a representation to the Chairperson of the Mangaldoi Municipal Board, Nirmali Devi to immediately cancel the licenses of the offending vendors and prohibit them from selling their produce in the market. We have also on the same day addressed a representation to Prakash Sonowal, Superintendent of Police, Darrang to take immediate action against the other offenders who can be seen in the video as well as all those associated with the crime. It is by good fortune that Sasanka Deka escaped to his life intact, inspite of having suffered injuries from sharp weapons and he had only got married a month earlier on the March 19, 2024,” added Hazarika.
The Senior advocate claimed that this incident reflects the increase in atrocities of Bangladeshis in Assam, following the BJP’s policy of appeasement of Bangladeshi Muslims by seeking their vote and support in the present general elections.
"They are further emboldened and encouraged by the fact that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has scuttled the reverification of NRC as well as the safeguards in terms of land, jobs, trade, reservation on 1951 NRC basis recommended by a Committee set up by this very Government. Yet the other shocking and gruesome incident in Dudhnoi of two 13 years old Bodo girls being raped by Bangladeshis and 19 years old brother Hiranmay Khaklary murdered by these rapists is demonstrative of the future of the indigenous in Assam. Until and unless NRC re-verification is carried out, 80 Lakhs Bangladeshis detected as foreigners and safeguards and reservation of land, job, etc. is granted to the indigenous, Assam is headed towards becoming a Bangladeshi majority State," Hazarika added further.