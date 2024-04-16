PVM's Upamanyu Hazarika Criticizes BJP for Dropping NRC from Manifesto

Furthermore, Hazarika contended saying, "The omission of the NRC from the BJP's agenda has left the people of Assam worse off, particularly after the sacrifices made during the mass agitation where 855 individuals lost their lives. He asserted that had the Assam agitation not occurred, the cutoff date for granting citizenship to migrants from erstwhile Pakistan would have been July 19,1948 and not March 25,1971 as per the Assam Accord. The IMDT Act, 1983 which prevented foreigners forming identified for Assam alone would not have been legislated. The process of identification of a foreigner would have been like the rest of the country through the law enforcement authorities, namely the Police and not through adjudication by Tribunals, making the process more protracted and difficult. The NRC process would not have been necessary, enabling foreigners to forge documents and get their names included. The CAA granting citizenship to a class of foreigners, already adding to the burden of infiltrators in Assam would probably not have been promulgated."