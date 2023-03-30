Pvt Edu Institutions Asked To Apply For Fee Fixation Certificate, Renewal By Oct 31

The Assam Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC) under the Department of School Education has directed all the Non-Government Educational Institutions to register, apply and renew for fixation of their fee structure within October 31 of the year of the proposal.

In a notification, the committee has mandatorily asked all the Non-Government Institutions to apply for the Fee Fixation certificate and renewal thereof on or before October 31 this year, or else, a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed and an additional Rs 5,000 each month will be charged if applied after October 31 of the year of the proposal.

The committee has further stated that for the academic year 2023-24, the last date of submission of applications without fine was extended till midnight of November 30, 2022.

Thus, the committee has directed the Non-Government institutions those who have failed to submit applications for registration and application for Fee Regularity Committee (FRC) Certificate for the academic year 2023-24, must file the fixation application by April 30, 2023, in order to avoid any other legal action under the Regulation of Fees Act, 2018 (as amended)

The inspectors of schools (all) are being asked to verify about the status of the Fee Fixation certificate of the Non-Government institutions under their jurisdiction.

The committee in its notification also asked the inspectors of schools to report the defaulter school’s detailed information to the FRC office within first week of May 2023.